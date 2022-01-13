Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,830.92. The stock had a trading volume of 41,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,711.71 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,901.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2,793.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

