D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 207 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 256,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

