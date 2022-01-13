BlackCoin (BLK) Tops One Day Volume of $2,487.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $2,487.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00017870 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,131,945 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

