Edgeless Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

