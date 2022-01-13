Soda Coin (SOC) Price Tops $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $26.14 million and $752,817.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Soda Coin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

