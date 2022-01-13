Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 668 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 52.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.86. 90,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,956. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.98.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.