$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. CDW posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.10. 7,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.09. CDW has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.