$1.61 EPS Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Comerica posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,421. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

