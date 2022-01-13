Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,703 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 544.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $157.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 144.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.