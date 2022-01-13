Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Recently, the energy giant made two new oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block, which will add to its 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels of recoverable resources from the block. The company also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin, where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs. The company has significant lower debt exposure as compared to other integrated majors. ExxonMobil now expects higher sequential profits from its upstream operations in the recently-concluded December quarter. Also, it increased its fourth-quarter 2021 dividend to 88 cents per share. Consequently, ExxonMobil is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 278,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,310,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 69,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

