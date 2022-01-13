Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 2,494 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after buying an additional 120,189 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $1,090,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 6,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,483,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,339,000 after purchasing an additional 619,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

Shares of WFC opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $232.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

