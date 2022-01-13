Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 763,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 362,014 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $85,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.76.

TSM opened at $142.40 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.