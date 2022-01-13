Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 35,664 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,664 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,517,000 after purchasing an additional 147,629 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,469,000 after purchasing an additional 550,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,301,000 after purchasing an additional 527,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 64,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.87. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15.

