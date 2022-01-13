Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 8,174 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.8% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.13. 214,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,572,772. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

