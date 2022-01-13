BMO Capital Markets Raises Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $28.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.
Shares of INFY opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 81.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 170.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,000 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 52.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
