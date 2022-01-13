BMO Capital Markets Raises Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $28.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 81.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 170.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,000 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 52.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

