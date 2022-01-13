Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $77.92 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 5.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $77,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,334,000 after purchasing an additional 325,788 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 33,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

