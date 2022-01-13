Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.11. The company had a trading volume of 298,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

