Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Rises By 2,918.9%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,900 shares, a growth of 2,918.9% from the December 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ARGTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, increased their target price on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

