Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 5.8%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares were up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 278,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,661,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

NKLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $39,461,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,943,913 shares of company stock worth $101,290,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 52.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 22.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

