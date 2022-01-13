MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Price Up 5%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.39. 2,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 207,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.86 and a beta of 1.38.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.