ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Up 4.4%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.06. 17,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,051,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATIP. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.