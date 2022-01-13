Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.65

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.65 and last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,982,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after buying an additional 80,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

