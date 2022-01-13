KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 4.1%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares were down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 77,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,807,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Get KE alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of -1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of KE by 185.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,205,000 after buying an additional 771,520 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,346,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in KE by 281.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,891,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,854,000 after acquiring an additional 837,929 shares during the period.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.