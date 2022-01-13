Short Interest in AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Expands By 2,200.0%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AGFAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729. AgraFlora Organics International has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

About AgraFlora Organics International

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

