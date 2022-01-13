Short Interest in AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Expands By 2,200.0%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AGFAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729. AgraFlora Organics International has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
About AgraFlora Organics International
