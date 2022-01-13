Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up 1.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $72,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $5,669,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 18.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

MNST traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,065. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

