Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,335,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,258,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.30. 950,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.

