Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 238,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.39. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

