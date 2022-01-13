Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

SLF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. 7,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.444 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

