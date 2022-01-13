Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%.

Shares of Volt Information Sciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 771,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.42. Volt Information Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Volt Information Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

