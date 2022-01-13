Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 13,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,873 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,332 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

NYSE FDX opened at $256.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day moving average is $257.08. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

