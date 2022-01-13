Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.31% of Align Technology worth $160,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 363.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after acquiring an additional 835,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after acquiring an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $127,193,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $536.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,589. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $641.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $655.39. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.45 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.