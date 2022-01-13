RioDeFi (RFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.35 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $13.35 million and $8.38 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00058189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

