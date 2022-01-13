Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $17.81 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and $108,375.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003219 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003376 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010549 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,613,527 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NAVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.