Solanium 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.31 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00004199 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Solanium has a total market cap of $103.55 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00061067 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00075161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.79 or 0.07602829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,716.93 or 0.99598290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00067598 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

