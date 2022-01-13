Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,378 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 0.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of KLA worth $111,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of KLA by 69.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in KLA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,325,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,429,000 after buying an additional 69,873 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $455.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $442.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.35.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

