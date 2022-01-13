PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $684,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.79. 41,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.