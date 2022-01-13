Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 230,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $44,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,307,944. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

