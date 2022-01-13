Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HCA traded up $5.62 on Thursday, hitting $254.92. 8,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,864. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.90.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

