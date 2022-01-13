Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $170.28 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PayPal were worth $170,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after buying an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $185.58. 204,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,911,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.08.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

