NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 1,314 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.38. The company had a trading volume of 99,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,561. The stock has a market cap of $448.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

