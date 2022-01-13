World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.95. 20,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,257. The firm has a market cap of $185.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

