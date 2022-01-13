World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,237 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 204,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded down $6.94 on Thursday, reaching $299.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.92. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.