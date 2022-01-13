Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). 2U reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. 64,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,058. 2U has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of 2U by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 2U by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of 2U by 12.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.