Truefg LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Truefg LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 15.8% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Truefg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $34,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $280.18. The stock had a trading volume of 72,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,010. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $232.55 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

