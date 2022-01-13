Truefg LLC Buys 940 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Truefg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,334. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

