Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $29.76 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 586,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 5.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $29,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

BATS JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. 3,226,144 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64.

