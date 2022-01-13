Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $43.19 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 75212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

Specifically, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,967 shares of company stock worth $7,647,438. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.21.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

