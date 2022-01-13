Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Decreases By 84.0%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Macquarie Group stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.16 and a 200 day moving average of $133.32. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $99.37 and a 1-year high of $157.02.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

