easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 85.1% in December

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESYJY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.56. 1,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,173. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. easyJet has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESYJY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

