easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 85.1% in December

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESYJY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.56. 1,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,173. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. easyJet has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESYJY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

