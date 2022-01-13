Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.76.

Shares of TSM traded up $12.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330,715. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,474 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,786,000 after acquiring an additional 238,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,607,303,000 after acquiring an additional 310,712 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

